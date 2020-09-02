Saudi Arabia’s stance on Palestinian cause ‘firm,’ unaffected by flights to UAE: FM

Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Palestinian cause is “firm” and “will not change” by allowing the flights flying from all countries over its airspace to the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will now allow flights “from all countries” to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates, a historic first that comes just days after the kingdom let the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight use its airspace to reach the UAE.

“The Kingdom values all efforts toward a just and everlasting peace that is based on the Arab Peace Initiative,” Prince Faisal tweeted.

The Saudi Press Agency said the move comes in response to a “request by the UAE” for flights to and from the country.

After the Saudi statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about “another tremendous breakthrough.” He made no mention of Saudi Arabia but a direct flight from Israel involves crossing Saudi skies.

“Israeli planes and those from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and back,” Netanyahu said, without giving any timeline.

“This will reduce the cost of flights, it will shorten the time, this will greatly develop tourism, it will develop our economy,” Netanyahu said in a video statement released by his office.

“These are the fruits of real peace,” he added.

