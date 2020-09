A Saudi Arabian court sentenced seven extremists to death over a 2014 shooting attack in the al-Dalwah village in the eastern city of al-Ahsa, state television reported on Wednesday.

In November 2014, three suspected members opened fire on dozens of people in the village, killing eight people there.

Seven defendants were sentenced to death after their conviction while three others were handed 25-year jail terms each, the Ekhbariya channel reported.

