Bahrain will allow all flights to and from UAE to use its airspace: BNA

General view of Bahrain's financial district in Manama, Bahrain, June 20, 2019. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Thursday 03 September 2020
Bahrain said Thursday that it would begin allowing all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates to cross its airspace.

“Bahrain will allow all flights coming to and departing from the [UAE] to all countries to cross its airspace, an official source at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced,” the Bahrain News Agency said.

The source told BNA that a request from the UAE was put forward, and Bahrain accepted.

The announcement comes after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE.

Last Update: Friday, 04 September 2020 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34

