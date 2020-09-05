Saudi Arabia arrests nine expats for illegally transferring money abroad: SPA

Saudi Arabia has arrested nine expatriates for illegally transferring money abroad, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday citing a Riyadh police spokesman.

The transfers were reportedly made using individual business bank accounts registered under the names of Saudi nationals in exchange for financial commission, SPA reported.

Those arrested include three Syrian nationals, three Egyptians, one Yemeni national, one Pakistani, and one Turkish national, according to the report. They are aged in their 30s and 50s.

Authorities seized over 1 million riyals ($266,640) that were in the possession of the group. Upon preliminary questioning, they acknowledged the allegations against them and were referred to public prosecution.

In August, Saudi Arabia arrested a group for illegally transferring more than 500 million riyals ($133 million) abroad during 2020, SPA reported.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17