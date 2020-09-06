Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition has intercepted a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia within Yemen’s airspace targeting Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

“The Houthi militia is continuing in its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia. We will work to neutralize and destroy the Houthi capabilities in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to a Reuters report, a Houthi military spokesman said it launched anattack with drones on Saudi Abha International Airport. It aimed at "military sites and sensitive targets," which were accuratelyhit, spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

The Yemeni army with the support of the Arab Coalition has been able to thwart several attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the past 48 hours, Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani said on Sunday.

Last Update: Monday, 07 September 2020 KSA 01:22 - GMT 22:22