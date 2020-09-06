Saudi Arabia sentences three ISIS-linked terrorists to death for 2017 Jeddah attack

A criminal court in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh sentenced on Sunday three members of a terrorist cell known as “Al-Harazat” to death for their involvement in a 2017 attack against police in Jeddah, according to Al Arabiya.

Police had in 2017 surrounded a house in Jeddah where ISIS members had been hiding, which lead to an exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists. Two members of the terrorist organization then blew themselves up.

The ruling stated that the terrorists had supported ISIS and were planning to assassinate members of the Kingdom’s security forces and attack the security headquarters in the city of Jeddah, Al Arabiya reported.

Since 2014, dozens of ISIS militants have carried out attacks in the Kingdom, following the orders of the former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who called on Saudi Arabian supporters to launch attacks at home instead of in Syria and Iraq.

