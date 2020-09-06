Yemeni army, Arab Coalition stop dozens of Houthi attacks in past 48 hours: Minister

The Yemeni army with the support of the Arab Coalition has been able to thwart several attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the past 48 hours, Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani said on Sunday.

The Yemeni army had earlier announced that it shot down and destroyed 23 drones that belong to the Houthi militia during the entire month of August in Sanaa, Sa’dah, al-Jawf, and al-Bayda’.

The drones, most of which are reportedly Iranian-made, had been used to photograph the location and positions of the army’s forces, a monitor for the Yemeni Armed Forces reported.

Last Update: Sunday, 06 September 2020 KSA 17:42 - GMT 14:42