Saudi King Salman discusses G20, Middle East peace process with US President Trump

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has spoken with US President Donald Trump over the phone to discuss the latest work of the G20 which the Kingdom chairs as president this year, according to an official statement.

“During the call, they discussed the work of the Group of Twenty countries chaired by the Kingdom this year, the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a review of the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on peoples and the global economy,” read a statement on the call published by the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia calls for just solution in Palestine

King Salman also expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the efforts made by the United States to establish peace in the region, affirming Riyadh’s keenness to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

Saudi Arabia had reaffirmed its commitment to the Arab Peace Intiative, which aims to establish an independent state of Palestine in exchange for Arab countries recognizing Israel, following the historic peace treaty between its neighbor the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

“The Kingdom values all efforts toward a just and everlasting peace that is based on the Arab Peace Initiative,” tweeted Foreign Minister Prince Prince Faisal bin Farhan last week.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has set a price for concluding peace between Israel and the Arabs - it is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as capital, as provided for by the initiative of the late King Abdullah,” wrote former Saudi Arabian ambassador to the US Prince Turki Al-Faisal in Asharq al-Awsat following the deal.

The Kingdom has announced that it will allow flights “from all countries” to cross its skies to reach the UAE, a historic first that facilitates the newly established flight route between Israel and the UAE.

