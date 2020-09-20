Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s launch of military projectiles from Yemen towards a border village in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.
The projectiles injured five civilians, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Secretary-General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed al-Othaimeen, “expressed his strong condemnation of Houthi terrorist practices that target civilian objects, which is in breach of international humanitarian law,” according to SPA.
SPA also reported that the Secretary-General said the OIC stands in solidarity with the Kingdom, supporting all measures it takes to protect its borders, its citizens and its residents.
The Houthis have in recent weeks increased aerial attacks targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom, mainly through explosive-laden drones. The Arab Coalition has succeeded in intercepting and destroying most of them.
Read more:
Houthis causing polio resurgence by preventing vaccine in Yemen, warns official
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 20 September 2020 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26