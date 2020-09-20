Saudi Arabia’s sports federation launches exercise challenge for Saudi National Day

Saudi Arabia’s Sports for All Federation (SFA) is calling on people across the Kingdom to take part in its latest steps challenge to encourage healthy living and exercise ahead of the country’s 90th National Day on September 23.

The SFA said it hopes that at least 7,055 people – representing Saudi Arabia’s 7,055-kilometer land and sea border – around the Kingdom will walk, run, or take part in any physical activity for the “We’re Moving Forward” challenge before Wednesday.

“To mark Saudi National Day on Wednesday, September 23, the SFA is inviting people to step, walk and run in honor of the country; to put their best foot forward and signal their intentions to help lead Saudi Arabia into a healthy, active and positive future,” the federation said in a statement.

Citizens and residents can do any alternative exercise or physical activity if they do not want to walk or run, the SFA added.

“Every type of exercise and physical activity is welcomed, so share all of your workouts and participation! Gymnastics, hiking, boxing, skating… we want to see all of us moving for the nation!” it said.

On Friday, the SFA celebrated 1,000 participants who have already taken up the challenge, and shared pictures and videos using the Arabic hashtag “We’re Moving Forward” to participate.

الحمدلله على نعمة الصحة والعافية

أكملت الجري لمسافة ٩٠ كم في أسبوع

دعما لمبادرة @Saudi_SFA

|| ٩٠ كم في مدة ٣٠ يوم || بمناسبة #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي90#مشينا_لقدام

شكرا لأصدقائي @R7RunClub #ابطال_R7 pic.twitter.com/qj5zLtraFR — Abdulrahman Y. Sabbagh عبدالرحمن ياسين صباغ (@aysabbagh) September 19, 2020

“1,000 patriots have shared their activity as a token of their commitment Saudi health and wellness! We need 6,055 more shares in time for our 90th National Day by calling on your friends and family to do the same,” the SFA shared on Twitter on Friday.

1,000 patriots have shared their activity as a token of their commitment Saudi health and wellness! We need 6,055 more shares in time for our 90th National Day by calling on your friends and family to do the same using #مشينا_لقدام! https://t.co/3ebqJYiTK4 pic.twitter.com/WKjCjyp27t — Sports for All | الرياضة للجميع (@Saudi_SFA) September 18, 2020

SFA’s social media accounts are tracking the number of participants, with each new participant lighting up a section of the border on a virtual map of Saudi Arabia.

The SFA has not set a target for the number of steps or distances that participants should reach and has said that people can do as much physical activity as they like.

The latest challenge comes as part of the federation’s goal to encourage exercise in the country and motivate people to live healthier lifestyles.

