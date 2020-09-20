Settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on two-state solution: Bahrain FM

Bahrain emphasizes the importance of a settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution, Bahrain’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday citing the kingdom’s foreign minister.

“The King's vision emphasizes the importance of promoting peace and stability and the need to reach a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East region as a strategic option and settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict according to the two-state solution,” the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani as saying.

Al-Zayani met with a number of local writers of the local Bahraini press on Sunday.

“The declaration of support for peace is an important step for Bahrain and it is not directed against anyone. The tragic situations in a number of Arab countries require a new approach to deal with them, an approach that helps restore security, stability, and peace to the region, and gives peoples hope for a better future,” al-Zayani added.

The Bahraini foreign minister’s statements on Sunday comes a week after he joined his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan in the historic signing of the Abraham Accords with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The deals make them the third and fourth Arab states to normalize ties with Israel. Israel signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Israel halted its plans to annex Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory in August, in exchange for the normalization of diplomatic ties with the UAE.

