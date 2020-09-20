Yemen’s Houthis launch projectile towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, 5 civilians injured

Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a military projectile from inside Yemen towards a border village in Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia, injuring five civilians, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

The spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in the Jazan region, Colonel Muhammad bin Yahya al-Ghamdi, stated that they received a report of the fall of a military projectile launched by the Houthis towards one of the border villages in al-Harth governorate in the Jazan region, SPA stated.

The projectile damaged three civilian vehicles and injured five civilians. Their injuries were minor, mainly due to shrapnel flying. They were all taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, SPA added.

The Houthis have in recent weeks increased aerial attacks towards civilian areas in the Kingdom, mainly through explosive-laden drones. The Arab Coalition has succeeded in intercepting and destroying most of them.

Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (Reuters)

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh.

