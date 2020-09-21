NEWS
GULF

Bahrain foiled ‘terror attack’ by pro-Iran ‘Qassem Soleimani Brigade’ in early 2020

A police officer stands guard near the hotel where the 10th International Institute for the strategic Studies taking place in Manama, Bahrain, Dec. 5, 2014. (AP)
Reuters Monday 21 September 2020
Text size A A A

Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Sunday it had foiled a “terrorist attack” early this year that was backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The statement confirmed earlier media reports about an alleged planned attack and added a timeframe.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Sunday Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and Bahraini newspaper Akhbar al-Khaleej reported that interior ministry investigations found that a new group called the “Qassem Soleimani Brigade” had planned to attack several public and security structures in Bahrain. The reports had not given a timeframe.

“We want to make clear that this case goes back to early 2020 and it is currently being looked into by the relevant court,” the ministry statement said.

Read more:

Iran-linked terrorist group warns of more attacks in Bahrain

Bahrain arrests suspect, names Iran-backed cell involved in attacks

Iran seeks to undermine Bahrain’s security via proxy arms: US state department

Iranian authorities were not immediately available for comment. In the past, Tehran has denied any involvement in Bahrain’s domestic affairs.

The report by Akhar al-Khaleej said the foiled attacks had been planned to avenge the January killing in Iraq of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike.

It said security forces foiled the plot after finding an explosive device in the Badei area meant to target a visiting foreign delegation. The newspaper said a case was being prepared against 18 accused individuals, of whom nine are now in Iran.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 07:56 - GMT 04:56

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top