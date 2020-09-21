Bahrain’s peace efforts not against anyone, but for region’s best interest: King

Bahrain’s steps towards reaching peace and prosperity are not directed against any entity or force, but it is for the benefit of everyone and is aimed at improving relations between countries in the region, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa said on Monday, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
The King reaffirmed Bahrain’s “firm and permanent” stance on the Palestinian cause and its commitment to achieving a two-state solution, which includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, BNA reported.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Bahrain sees the peace deal as a strategic option to advance the peace process in the Middle East, the King said, adding that it contributes to strengthening international security as well.
Signing the peace deal is an important historic achievement and is one step forward in achieving comprehensive peace in the region, he added.
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially normalized relations with Israel at a signing ceremony at the White House last week.
The deals make them the third and fourth Arab states to normalize ties with Israel. Israel signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
Read more:
First of its kind: UAE, Bahrain channels share live broadcast with Israeli channel
UAE-Israel deal start of more regional stability, economic prosperity: Gargash
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 16:41 - GMT 13:41