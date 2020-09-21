Kuwait anti-corruption body reviews over 300 cases since 2016, 40 judicial referrals

The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has reviewed over 300 cases since it was established in 2016, with over 40 cases being referred to the public prosecution as a result, the local Kuwait Times newspaper reported citing an official.

“Over 300 reports of corruption have been made to Nazaha since 2016, and 40 were referred to the public prosecution. Out of these, seven final verdicts have been issued, while the rest are still in court. The final verdicts stipulated financial penalties, in addition to forcing those convicted to return double the amount of funds misappropriated,” Dr. Mohammed Buzubar, Assistant Secretary General for Detection and Investigation at Nazaha, told the Kuwait Times newspaper.

Nazaha was established in 2016 after an increasing number of corruption cases cropped up in the Gulf Arab country.

Buzubar told Kuwait Times that the anti-corruption body only accepts reports from public sector employees across the ladder of positions, numbering around 40,000.

“Exceptions can be made if misappropriated amounts are very large, but usually the public prosecution deals directly with those in lower positions,” Buzubar added in his interview with the Kuwait Times newspaper.

One of the body’s biggest cases this year alone involved a case of alleged brides paid to secure Airbus plane orders involving Kuwaiti parties. Nazaha at the time said it had reached out to local newspapers and media outlets that had covered the scandal to collect all possible evidence.

(With Reuters)

