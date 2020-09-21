Kuwait government proposes giant increase in fines, jail time for traffic violations

Kuwait’s government has proposed huge increases in penalties and fines for traffic offenses in a bid to combat rising violations, Kuwait-based newspaper The Kuwait Times reported Sunday.

The law, which has been sent to the country’s National Assembly for review, would allow for fines to be raised to between 200-500 dinars ($654-1635) for traffic offenses such as reckless driving, running a red light, speeding, or driving without a number plate, the Times reported. A three-month jail term has also been proposed.

The rules also apply to anyone ferrying passengers in a private vehicle, said the Times.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The current law has most fines pegged as only 10 dinars, with none exceeding 50 dinars, meaning that the proposed fines would be a dramatic increase for road users.

A fine of between 100-200 dinars and a two-month jail term has also been proposed for any drivers that allow a child under the age of 10 to sit in the front seat, the Times reported. The same penalty has also been proposed for any drivers that allow another person to use their car without a driving license, cause damage during a traffic accident, drive with defective brakes, or do not stay in the correct traffic lanes, the paper said.

A one-month jail term and a 50-100 dinar fine has been proposed for those that stop vehicles in highways, drive or park on pavements, use high-beam lights, use loudspeakers, among other violations, the paper added.

The law is still under review by the National Assembly, which is set to take a decision following the country’s general elections in late November.

Read more:

Kuwait anti-corruption body reviews over 300 cases since 2016, 40 judicial referrals

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths as infections drop

US President Trump awards Kuwait's emir 'prestigious' decoration, White House says

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 12:01 - GMT 09:01