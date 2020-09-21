Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs cooperation agreement with UNICEF for Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed a cooperation agreement for three joint operational programs with UNICEF in the education sector on Monday in support of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, the center said in a tweet.
The first joint program is the COVID-19 education sector project, which will provide access to education for male and female students affected by COVID-19 and will help build Yemen’s educational institutions and their capacities. Some 230,000 students and $2 million has been pledged to the program.
The second $4 million program will aim to provide 242,000 children and parents in Yemen with access to psychosocial support and mental health services.
The third joint program by KSrelief and UNICEF aims to provide 252,000 Yemeni children with quality learning opportunities by providing schools with the necessary tools. For this project, $8 million has been pledged.
These programs will be implemented in all governorates of Yemen, KSrelief says.
Last week, KSrelief signed a joint cooperation agreement with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to support the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020.
Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 15:53 - GMT 12:53