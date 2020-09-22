Bahrain Crown Prince tells Netanyahu Israel deal will strengthen regional security

Bahrain's crown prince, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the telephone on Tuesday, a week after their countries signed a normalization accord.

“During the call, the Crown Prince stressed the importance of strengthening international security and peace and continuing efforts in support of peace, stability and prosperity,” state news agency BNA reported.

The Crown Prince also said that Bahrain signing the normalization deal with Israel “strengthens the foundations of security, stability and prosperity in region.”

The two leaders reviewed developments on the regional and international stages and areas of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the deal signed September 15 in Washington at the same time as the Israel-UAE normalization agreement.

Netanyahu travelled to the US capital for a ceremony to sign the deals along with the foreign affairs chiefs of the two Gulf countries.

In Israel, the prime minister's office said in a statement that Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Crown Prince had “a very friendly discussion.”

“We talked of the means to rapidly boost the contents of the accord between our two countries, to transform this peace into an economic, technological, touristic peace, peace in each of these sectors,” Netanyahu said, according to the statement.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became the third and fourth Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel, following Jordan's 1994 peace treaty with Israel and Egypt's peace deal in 1979.

- With AFP

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48