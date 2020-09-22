Saudi Arabia continues to work on reaching lasting peace in Yemen: Khalid bin Salman

Saudi Arabia continues to work on reaching a “comprehensive and lasting peace in Yemen through the implementation of the Riyadh agreement,” the Kingdom’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday.
He made the statement on his official Twitter account to commemorate the International Day of Peace, a United Nations (UN) holiday is observed on September 21.
“On International Day Of Peace we hope that there is peace around the world,” the minister tweeted, adding that the Kingdom continues to work to achieve lasting peace in Yemen through the Riyadh agreement and by “ensuring the success of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen’s proposal (joint declaration) to end the crisis.”
On Monday, the UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths called for peace in the country, adding that the coronavirus pandemic is pushing the suffering faced by the Yemeni people to “its limits.”
“On International Peace Day, SE Martin Griffiths salutes Yemeni peace advocates everywhere and urges the parties to take a step towards achieving comprehensive peace in Yemen,” the office of the special envoy said in a tweet.
