Saudi Arabia: Any nuclear deal with Iran must preserve non-proliferation

Saudi Arabia said that any nuclear deal with Iran has to preserve non-proliferation and continue efforts aimed at making the Middle East a zone free of mass destruction weapons, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.



The agreement "has to address Iran's destabilizing behaviors and its sponsorship of terrorism in the region to prevent it from any provocative actions in the future," it said in a statement issued after weekly cabinet meeting.

In 2015 Iran signed a fragile nuclear deal with world powers but the fate of the 2015 pact has been in doubt since US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it and re-imposed sanctions.



Washington has threatened to use a provision in the agreement to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran if the Security Council does not extend an arms embargo on Iran indefinitely.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 01:05 - GMT 22:05