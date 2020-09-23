Saudi Arabia extended hand to Iran in peace ‘but to no avail’: King Salman

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday called for a comprehensive solution on Iran, disarming its affiliate Hezbollah in Lebanon, and expressed support for US efforts to start talks between Israel and the Palestinians during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said Iran has exploited a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers “to intensify its expansionist activities, creates its terrorist networks, and use terrorism,” adding that this had produced nothing but “chaos, extremism, and sectarianism.”



“A comprehensive solution and a firm international position are required,” he told the 193-member General Assembly in a video statement, pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Ten Kuwaiti MPs sign non-cooperation motion against the Prime Minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows Umrah gradually from October 4

Saudis feel ‘sense of unity’ for Kingdom’s 90th National Day

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 17:24 - GMT 14:24