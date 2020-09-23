Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses G20 Presidency agenda, road ahead for Riyadh Summit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the G20 Riyadh Summit will focus on “protecting lives and livelihoods,” at the thirteenth virtual meeting of the 3G Global Governance Group, a subgroup of G20, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The focus of the Saudi Presidency’s Riyadh Summit will be protecting lives and livelihoods, restoring growth and recovering stronger,” the foreign minister said, adding that these must be “global priorities for a fruitful future.”

As for the Kingdom’s G20 agenda, the FM said Saudi Arabia recommits to the G20 Presidency’s main theme of “Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All,” with the aim of empowering people, safeguarding the planet through sustainability, and shaping new global frontiers by utilizing the benefits of digital technologies.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia prioritizes “gearing the world towards sustainable recovery, that not only works for people everywhere, but also for the planet.”

G20 response to COVID-19

“This year, we have shown how the G20 and wider international community can come together in times of crises,” the Saudi minister said.

He highlighted the G20 countries’ immediate response to the coronavirus pandemic:

• Injecting over $11 trillion into the global economy.

• Pledging over $21 billion to support the international fight against the virus.

• Extending debt relief measures to 46 eligible countries.

• Ensuring the safe flow of medical supplies and agriculture products across borders.

In May, the Saudi Arabian G20 secretariat said that 36 countries applied for suspension of official bilateral debt payments to assist them in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, and in June, G20 economies pledged over $21 billion to fight the coronavirus.

The 2020 G20 Summit, also known as the Riyadh Summit, will be held on November 21-22, 2020, in what will be the first G20 meeting to be hosted in the Arab world.

No final decision has been made on whether the G20 leaders’ summit will be held in-person or virtually, Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan said in July.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to host G20 Summit in November 2020 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia leads G20 efforts to unite the world in coronavirus response

G20 members pledge over $21 bln to fight coronavirus during Saudi presidency meeting

Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 09:11 - GMT 06:11