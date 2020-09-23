Ten Kuwaiti MPs sign non-cooperation motion against the Prime Minister

Ten Kuwaiti Members of Parliament submitted a “non-cooperation” motion against Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq al-Ghanim, said on Wednesday according to state news agency KUNA.

“This came after the two grilling motions against the PM, by MPs Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Kandari and Al-Humaidi Al-Subaie earlier today,” KUNA added.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to Kuwait Times, a daily newspaper, one lawmaker “accused the prime minister of not succeeding in curbing corruption.”

The MPs also accused the Prime Minister of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic, complained of a budget deficit and accused him of violating Article 39 of Kuwait’s Constitution, which calls for freedom of communication and stipulates that censorship of communications and disclosure of their contents are not permitted.

Earlier in August, it was reported that Kuwait’s government is running out of money and will struggle to pay the salaries of its civil servants in November, Finance Minister Barrak al-Sheetan said.

The finance minister added that the country’s reserve fund has just 2 billion dinars ($6.54 billion) in assets left, and that government needs 1.7 billion dinars every month to function.

Last week, at least five Kuwaiti Members of Parliament tested positive for coronavirus, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim confirmed, adding that not all members had yet been tested.



Read more:

Kuwait budget deficit could increase to $46 billion in 2020/21: Document

Kuwait passes draft law to crackdown on number of expats

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 September 2020 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14