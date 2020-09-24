Saudi Arabia celebrates 90th National Day with massive air shows, fireworks, and more

Saudi Arabia celebrated its 90th National Day on Wednesday with massive air shows, fireworks, and several other events across the Kingdom.

About 60 military and civilian aircrafts flew across the skies of Saudi Arabia, making it the Kingdom’s largest National Day air show, according to the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

عرض "همة ال ٩٠" اكبر عرض جوي في تاريخ اليوم الوطني السعودي. ❤️🇸🇦#همة_حتى_القمة

Members of the Saudi Air Force practiced for weeks to ensure that the show would go smoothly, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Civil and military aircrafts fly over Riyadh during celebrations marking Saudi Arabi's 90th National Day on September 23, 2020. (AFP)

On Wednesday night, hundreds of mask-clad citizens and residents gathered in the Kingdom’s streets to watch the massive display of fireworks light up the sky.

In the capital Riyadh and the city of Jeddah, some celebrated the occasion by attending concerts organized by the GEA.

Iraqi singer Majid al-Muhandis took the stage at the King Fahad Cultural Center in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabian singers Abadi al-Johar and Dalia Mubarak performed in Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City.

Authorities announced on Tuesday that the number of attendees at the 90th National Day concerts would be reduced as part of coronavirus countermeasures.

The string of concerts kicked off on September 22 and will run until September 26.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to commemorate the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud.

