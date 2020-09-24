Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates Saudi people on 90th National Day

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday congratulated citizens on the Kingdom's 90th National Day, adding that he was “proud of a great country and loyal citizens.”

“We thank God for the security, stability and national cohesion that you and your fathers before you had a great role in establishing,” the Saudi King said in a tweet, adding that he was “looking forward to a more beautiful future.”

Saudi Arabia celebrated its 90th National Day on Wednesday with massive air shows, fireworks, and several other events across the Kingdom.

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, King Salman on Wednesday called for a comprehensive solution on Iran, disarming its affiliate Hezbollah in Lebanon, and expressed support for US efforts to start talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

