UAE decree on equal pay for women, men in private sector comes into effect

The official decree stipulating equal pay for women and men in the private sector officially comes into effect on Friday across the United Arab Emirates, according to an official statement.

The announcement was made late on Thursday night by the country’s official Emirates News Agency (WAM), referring to the Decree of Federal Law No. 06 for 2020.

“Female employees shall receive wages equal to that of males if they perform the same work, or another of equal value. The procedures, controls, and standards necessary for evaluating work of equal value will be set under a decision to be issued by the Cabinet, based on a proposal from the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization," reads the text of the new decree issued by the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to WAM’s report, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization began the efforts for achieving gender equality in terms of wages by implementing the new federal decree which was passed and issued on August 25.

“The ministry stressed that the new amendments will help strengthen the country’s regional and international status for upholding gender equality. The UAE leads the region’s countries in bridging the gender pay gap, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report in 2020,” read WAM’s news report.

