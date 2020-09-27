UN envoy to Yemen confirms warring parties agree to exchange 1,081 prisoners

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to exchange 1,081 detainees and prisoners in talks in Switzerland, United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said on Sunday.
The Iran-backed Houthi group will release 400 government prisoners, including 15 Saudi Arabians and four Sudanese, while the internationally recognized government will free 681 Houthi fighters, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
“I urge the parties to move forward immediately with the release and to spare no effort in building upon this momentum to swiftly agree to releasing more detainees,” Griffiths told reporters.
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 13:43 - GMT 10:43