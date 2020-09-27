Yemen’s warring sides agree to swap of 1,081 prisoners

Both sides in Yemen's war agreed to exchange more than 1,081 prisoners during UN-sponsored talks in Switzerland, sources have confirmed.

The Yemeni government and Iran-backed Houthi militia agreed to exchange some 15,000 detainees as part of a peace deal brokered by the United Nations in Sweden in 2018.

A government source said that the agreement agreed on Saturday evening includes the release of 681 Houthi prisoners in exchange for the release of 400 prisoners belonging to the legitimate government and the Arab Coalition.

The Yemeni government announced on Wednesday that a team would travel to Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in a meeting with the Houthi militia under the supervision of the United Nations to discuss the implementation of the prisoner swap based on the Stockholm Agreement.

The talks started in an undisclosed location in Switzerland on September 18 aimed at agreeing the release of 1,420 prisoners. Among them is the brother of Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

The International Committee of the Red Cross will oversee the return of detainees to their families.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 04:01 - GMT 01:01