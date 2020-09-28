Saudi Arabia to hold G20 summit virtually amid coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia said Monday it will hold the G20 summit virtually in November, instead of having leaders of the world's richest nations converge on Riyadh as planned before the coronavirus crisis.
The pandemic has forced all the group's meetings to be held by videoconference since March.
In that month, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired an emergency virtual summit of leaders to discuss a global response to the crisis which has ravaged global economies.
“The 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” the Kingdom said in a statement.
“The upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future.”
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020