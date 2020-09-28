Two women who filmed Dubai police officer on duty arrested

Two women were arrested in Dubai for recording and publishing a video on social media of a police officer while he was arresting a suspect in the emirate, an official said.

Brigadier Jamal al-Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department in Dubai Police, said the women breached “the Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 on combating information technology crimes” for violating the privacy of others, especially a policeman while on duty, said al-Jallaf, according to a statement issued by Dubai Police.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement added that the two women may face jail “for no less than six months” and a fine between 150,000 dirhams to 500,000 dirhams as per article 21 of UAE cybercrime law.

While the statement did not mention when the incident took place, and the nationalities of the two women, al-Jallaf urged the public to respect the privacy of others and not to publish pictures or videos of others on social media platforms, as well as not to record police security operations.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai Police arrest Arab actress for hosting public birthday parties

Dubai Police arrest fake recruitment gang who scammed 150 job seekers

Coronavirus: Dubai Police arrest man with COVID-19 for breaking home quarantine

Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 20:56 - GMT 17:56