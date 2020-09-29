Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an launches digital social donation platform to help those in need

The Ma’an Social Investment Fund announced on Tuesday a new digital platform to enable companies and individuals to donate to a central fund that will benefit those in need in the emirate.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), the parent organization of the Social Investment Fund, said that the launch of the new program, named the Ma’an Contribution Platform, followed the earlier success of the Social Investment Fund’s first program, Together We Are Good. The program saw residents and private companies in Abu Dhabi donate more than 1 billion dirhams ($272 million), with those in need benefiting from educational help, medical supplies and food.

“Together We Are Good made a powerful statement about the values shared by people and businesses across Abu Dhabi. We are a caring community that truly embraces the principles of uniting together to share the responsibility to provide for and protect the opportunity of everyone across the Emirate to be respected and live a dignified life,” Salama al-Ameemi, the director general of Ma’an said in the statement.

“Through this new Social Investment Fund, we are providing a long-term foundation for us all to work together to bring the vision of our leaders to life to ensure everyone in Abu Dhabi can participate in and enjoy a healthy, sustainable and prosperous society,” al-Ameemi added.

Ma’an, launched in February 2019 by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development, was founded with the goal of bringing the government, private sector and civil society together to provide specific solutions for the emirate.

The new Ma’an Contribution Platform is a continuation of this, albeit through a more easily accessible digital platform.

“We are capitalizing on the technological solutions, ease of access to such platforms and the generosity of Abu Dhabi citizens and residents, which we have felt in the previous programmes launched by Ma’an,” Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at Ma’an Fahad al-Ahbabi said in the statement.

“This platform will be at the disposal of the community to give more and be part of an integrated ecosystem that will help overcome societal challenges that the emirate might face,” al-Ahbabi concluded.

