NEWS
GULF

Kuwait gov’t spokesman: Information comes from official sources, not social media

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah. (File photo: AP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 29 September 2020
Text size A A A

The official spokesperson for the government of Kuwait, Tariq al-Muzrim, on Tuesday said that “information must be taken from official sources,” calling on people not to pay attention to rumors on social media, Al Arabiya reported.

Rumors regarding the wellbeing of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been circulating on social media on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier in July, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah traveled to the United States to complete medical treatment, the state-run KUNA news agency said.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top