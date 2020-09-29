Kuwait gov’t spokesman: Information comes from official sources, not social media

The official spokesperson for the government of Kuwait, Tariq al-Muzrim, on Tuesday said that “information must be taken from official sources,” calling on people not to pay attention to rumors on social media, Al Arabiya reported.
Rumors regarding the wellbeing of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been circulating on social media on Tuesday.
Earlier in July, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah traveled to the United States to complete medical treatment, the state-run KUNA news agency said.
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47