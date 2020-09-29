NEWS
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91: Amiri Diwan

Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, attends the opening of the 30th Arab Summit, in Tunisia. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 29 September 2020
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died at the age of 91, the Kuwaiti royal palace Amiri Diwan announced.

Al-Sabah had flown to the United States in July to receive medical treatment following a surgery.

The Kuwaiti emir had authorized his crown prince to temporarily take over some responsibilities until he recovered.

The 91-year-old emir has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Last October, Sheikh Sabah suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the US during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50

