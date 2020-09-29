Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91: Amiri Diwan

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died at the age of 91, the Kuwaiti royal palace Amiri Diwan announced.
Al-Sabah had flown to the United States in July to receive medical treatment following a surgery.
The Kuwaiti emir had authorized his crown prince to temporarily take over some responsibilities until he recovered.
The 91-year-old emir has ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
Last October, Sheikh Sabah suffered a health setback while in Kuwait and was admitted to a hospital in the US during his trip for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
-Developing
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50