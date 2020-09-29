Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf to express condolences

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has called Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Tuesday to express his condolences on the death of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah, according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“We have lost a dear brother and a leader who devoted his life to the service of his homeland, Arab and Islamic nations. He won a distinguished position and appreciation among the leaders and peoples of the world,” King Salman was quoted as saying in the phone call by SPA.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91, plunging his country into mourning for a leader regarded by many Gulf Arabs as a savvy diplomatic operator and a humanitarian champion.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, may God bless him, made a phone call today to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in which he expressed his sincere condolences on the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him,” read the official statement on SPA.

Kuwait's new emir will be sworn in on Wednesday at 11 a.m., parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said in a tweet on Tuesday.

