UAE announces candidacy for non-permanent UN Security Council seat

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced its candidacy for a two-year term on the UN Security Council in 2022-2023, the state news agency WAM said.

The announcement came in a statement made by the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, at the annual UN General Assembly in New York.

The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. It has five permanent, veto-wielding members - the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia - among 15 in all.

“The UAE’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council will focus on efforts to advance inclusion, spur innovation, build resilience and secure peace,” WAM said, adding that the Gulf state previously served on the Council in 1986-1987.

Voting will take place in June 2021.

To ensure global geographical representation, seats are allocated to regions for overlapping two-year terms. Candidates need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the UN General Assembly.

