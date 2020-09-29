UAE reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia after dismantling IRGC-linked terrorist cell

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday condemned the attempts of a terrorist cell linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) to carry out operations in Saudi Arabia, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the “vigilance, sophistication and efficiency” of the Saudi State Security.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom in confronting such terrorist operations, adding that it supports all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability.

Saudi Arabia took down this month a terrorist cell that received training by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in Iran, arrested 10 individuals and seized weapons and explosives, the spokesman for the presidency of the State Security said on Monday.

Three members of the terrorist cell received training inside Iran including different methods of creating explosives, while the rest were “linked to the cell in various roles,” state news agency SPA reported citing a statement by the Saudi State Security.

The Saudi authorities also seized large quantities of weapons and explosives hidden in a house and on a farm, including electrical components used in the making of explosives such as capacitors, transformers and resistors, gunpowder, chemicals, Kalashnikov rifles, guns, sniper rifle, live ammunition, machine guns, blades, military clothes, and wireless communication devices.

