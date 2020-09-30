‘Unwavering friend and partner’; Trump, Pompeo praise late Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah

The United States Tuesday expressed its condolences to Kuwait after the passing of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah earlier in the day.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” US President Donald Trump said in a statement.

Trump praised Sheikh Sabah for being “an unwavering friend and partner to the United States.”

Earlier this month, Trump awarded Sheikh Sabah with Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander. The US president also lauded Sheikh Sabah for his “tireless mediation” of disputes in the Middle East while he “bridged divides under the most challenging circumstances.”

“I hope that the Gulf nations will come together to honor his legacy and work toward the cooperative future he envisioned,” Trump said.

Separately, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered his condolences and said Sheikh Sabah’s global leadership resulted in lasting and positive change in Kuwait and the entire region.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah, in Kuwait, March 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Calling him a “revered leader and a friend to all nations,” Pompeo said Washington appreciated Sheikh Sabah’s efforts to facilitate Gulf unity. “We honor his legacy and remain committed to our strong partnership and friendship with Kuwait.”

Sheikh Sabah died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was sworn in as Kuwait’s leader in 2006 following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah and offer our sincere condolences. His humanitarianism and global leadership shaped Kuwait into a prosperous modern state. He has been central to building peace and prosperity in the Gulf region. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 29, 2020

