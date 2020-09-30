Body of late Emir Sheikh Sabah arrives in Kuwait from US

The body of the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday afternoon from the United States, Kuwait TV showed.

His body was transported on a Kuwait Airways plane and landed at the Kuwait International Airport where security forces and several officials were awaiting his arrival.

Several roads have been closed to make way for the vehicles that will carry the late Emir’s body to a mosque where his relatives will offer prayers.

His body will then be taken to a cemetery where he will be buried. The burial ceremony will only be open to Sheikh Sabah’s relatives on Wednesday, but the public can visit the late Emir’s grave starting from Thursday.

Mosques across Kuwait will hold open Magrhib or evening prayers for the Sheikh.

Sheikh Sabah had traveled to the US in July to receive medical treatment after undergoing a surgery in Kuwait that same month.

The Amiri Diwan announced the late Emir’s death on Tuesday, adding that the then-Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah will succeed him.

Sheikh Nawaf took his constitutional oath before the National Assembly on Wednesday morning, making him the official Emir of Kuwait.

Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah waves as he takes the oath of office at the parliament. (Reuters)

Under Kuwait’s constitution, each new crown prince must be approved by a majority in the country’s National Assembly.

The succession of the emir and crown prince positions are traditionally limited to only the descendants of Mubarak al-Sabah.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32