Coronavirus: Kuwait’s late Emir Sheikh Sabah’s burial ceremony open to relatives only

Kuwait’s late Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah’s burial ceremony will only be open to relatives as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, the Amiri Diwan said on Tuesday.
The Diwan Amiri said that while it appreciates and understands the Kuwaiti people’s desire to offer their condolences to the al-Sabah family, the decision to limit the number of attendees is for the safety and health of the general public.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The body of Sheikh Sabah is expected to arrive in Kuwait from the United States on Wednesday afternoon.
Also read: ‘Father of Humaneness’: Kuwait’s Emir dies at 91 leaving legacy of mediation, charity
The 91-year-old emir had traveled to the US in July to receive medical treatment after undergoing surgery in Kuwait that same month.
The late Sheikh Sabah ruled the US ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006 and steered its foreign policy for more than 50 years.
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah will succeed him.
Read more:
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91: Amiri Diwan
After the death of Kuwait’s emir, how is the next ruler chosen?
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 09:27 - GMT 06:27