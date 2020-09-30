King Salman sends congratulatory telegram to Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Nawaf 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz sent Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah a telegram to congratulate him on becoming the new Emir of Kuwait, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

He also offered his deepest condolences to Sheikh Nawaf and the people of Kuwait, adding that the Kingdom affirms that it will stand with the country during this time.

“The Kingdom and Kuwait, throughout history, have been tied together through solid bonds made up of significant bilateral relations and a common destiny,” King Salman said.

Kuwait’s former Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died on Tuesday in the United States, where he had traveled to in July to receive medical treatment after undergoing a surgery in Kuwait.

“We received with great sorrow the news of the death of the late Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who we lost as a dear brother and friend who served his country and nation wholeheartedly.”

Sheikh Nawaf officially became the new emir of the country after taking the constitutional oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly on Wednesday.

