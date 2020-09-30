Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders funeral prayers for late Sheikh Sabah

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a directive to hold funeral prayers for the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The prayers will be held after the Isha or night prayer.

Private prayers were held in the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in Kuwait, with access limited to only relatives and some officials, after the Sheikh’s body arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday afternoon from the United States.

His body was transported on a royal plane and landed at the Kuwait International Airport where security forces and several officials were awaiting his arrival, including Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Kuwait's new Emir Nawwaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath of office at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Mosques across Kuwait will hold open Magrhib or evening prayers for the Sheikh.

Sheikh Sabah had traveled to the US in July to receive medical treatment after undergoing a surgery in Kuwait that same month.

The Amiri Diwan announced the late Emir’s death on Tuesday, adding that the then-Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf will succeed him.

Sheikh Nawaf took his constitutional oath before the National Assembly on Wednesday morning, making him the official Emir of Kuwait.

