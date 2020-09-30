UAE declares three days of mourning to mark Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah’s death

The United Arab Emirates has declared three days of mourning to mark the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the mourning period after Kuwait’s palace the Emiri Diwan announced the late emir’s death on Tuesday.

The 91-year-old had led Kuwait since 2006, following the death of his half-brother.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across the UAE for three days from Tuesday.

The late Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah attends the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea. (File photo: Reuters)

The UAE leadership was quick to share its condolences and praise Sheikh Sabah’s rule.

A Ministry of Presidential Affairs statement carried by the official WAM news agency paid tribute to the late emir.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Al Sabah family and the people of Kuwait. We emphasize our full confidence in the farsightedness, fortitude, and the ability of the people of the State of Kuwait and their wise leadership to complete the triumphant journey of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad in serving the nation and advancing the course of joint Arab action,” it said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, hailed Sheikh Sabah’s “wisdom, tolerance and peace.”

“May God have mercy on the father and the great Arab leader, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad .. a man of wisdom, tolerance and peace, one of the pioneers of joint Gulf action… His historical policies in the service of his country and his nation and humanity will remain eternal in the memory of generations. [We offer] our condolences to the honorable al-Sabah family and the people of the brotherly Kuwait,” he said.

Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum described Sheikh Sabah as a “noble prince of humanity.”

“May God have mercy on the compassionate father of Kuwait ... and the beating heart of the Gulf… and the noble prince of humanity, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. ... We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” he tweeted.

The late Shekih Sabah has been succeeded by Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The 83-year-old Sheikh Nawaf has been crown prince since 2006.

