Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs agreement to fight blindness in eight countries

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed an agreement with al-Basar International Foundation on Wednesday to implement fighting blindness programs in eight countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Al-Basar is a “non-government, non-profit organization, working in the field of prevention of blindness,” according to its official website.
The agreement was co-signed by KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan al-Ghamdi and Secretary General of Al-Basar International Foundation Dr. Adel bin Abdulaziz al-Rashoud, SPA reported.
“30 medical campaigns will be implemented to fight blindness in eight countries including Yemen, Philippines, Congo, Bangladesh, Sudan, Djibouti, Rwanda and Burundi, where the number of operations to be performed will be around 12,000 and 30,000 medical glasses will be distributed, benefiting 150,000 individuals,” SPA cited al-Ghamdi as saying.
He added that this agreement comes within the framework of humanitarian efforts being provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to alleviate the sufferings of people worldwide and provide treatment for them.
