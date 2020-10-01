Saudi Arabian delegation arrives in Kuwait to offer condolences for Emir Sheikh Sabah

An official Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in Kuwait on Thursday to offer condolences on the death of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who passed away on Tuesday.



The Kingdom’s delegation was headed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s royal adviser and Minister of State Prince Mansour Bin Mutaib Bin Abdulaziz.



Delegations from other countries including Iraq, headed by President Barham Salih, and Egypt, headed by President Abdelfatah al-Sisi, also arrived in Kuwait and met with the new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah to pay their respects.



Iraq's President Barham Salih offers condolences to Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on the death of late Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in Kuwait. (Reuters)



Sheikh Nawaf officially became the new emir of the country after taking the constitutional oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly on Wednesday.



Sheikh Sabah, who had been described as the “father of humaneness,” died at the age of 91 after having traveled to the US in July for medical treatment following surgery.

