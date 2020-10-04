Yemenis return home after ‘mercy flight’ to Jordan to undergo treatment: UN

Yemenis who were airlifted to Jordan to undergo treatment for critical illnesses earlier this year were brought home on Sunday on a flight into the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, the United Nations said.

Thirty-one men, women and children in dire need of medical care were flown out in February along with their companions.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A UN flight carrying civilian Yemenis & their companions just landed in #Sanaa,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a tweet, without saying how many had returned.

“Thanks to the UN medical air bridge, the patients received treatment in #Jordan for different chronic conditions for which they could not be treated inside #Yemen.”

Breaking: A UN flight carrying civilian Yemenis & their companions just landed in #Sanaa. Thanks to the UN medical airbridge, the patients received treatment in #Jordan for different chronic conditions for which they could not be treated inside #Yemen. pic.twitter.com/ogdQSwMfPC — OCHA Yemen (@OCHAYemen) October 4, 2020

The UN organised two evacuation flights to Amman in February, the first carrying seven children and the second with 24 other patients.

The return of the medical flight comes shortly after the warring sides in Yemen’s long conflict agreed to exchange 1,081 prisoners, after talks in Switzerland.

Read more:

UN envoy to Yemen calls for peace, says coronavirus pushing suffering to ‘its limits’

Saudi Arabia continues to work on reaching lasting peace in Yemen: Khalid bin Salman

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis to suspend UN, humanitarian flights to Sanaa

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 16:02 - GMT 13:02