Arab Coalition foils ‘imminent terror attack’ by Houthis in southern areas of Red Sea

The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen foiled an “imminent terrorist attack” by Iran-aligned Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea.
The coalition said on Monday its forces discovered and destroyed a remotely-controlled explosive-laden Houthi boat near Yemen’s port district As-Salif.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Sunday, a projectile missile launched by the Houthis landed in a village in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Jizan Civil Defense.
The Houthis have in recent weeks increased aerial attacks towards civilian areas in the Kingdom, mainly through explosive-laden drones. The Arab Coalition has succeeded in intercepting and destroying most of them.
On September 26, the Arab Coalition said that it destroyed an air defense system that belonged to the Houthis in Yemen’s Sanaa.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia continues to work on reaching lasting peace in Yemen: Khalid bin Salman
Yemenis return home after ‘mercy flight’ to Jordan to undergo treatment: UN
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 23:01 - GMT 20:01