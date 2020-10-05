Nearly 8,000 people across Saudi Arabia take part in National Day exercise challenge

Nearly 8,000 people across Saudi Arabia took part in a national fitness challenge to commemorate the Kingdom’s 90th National Day.

The Kingdom’s Sports for All Federation (SFA) launched the “We’re Moving Forward” challenge last month ahead of Saudi National Day on September 23.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The challenge aimed to get at least 7,055 people – representing Saudi Arabia’s 7,055-kilometer land and sea border – to walk, run, or take part in any physical activity ahead of the day.

Saudi National Day by Sports for All Federation. (Supplied)

SFA’s social media accounts tracked the number of participants, with each new participant lighting up a section of the border on a virtual map of Saudi Arabia.

Over a 20-day period from September 10 to 30, almost 8,000 people shared pictures and videos of themselves using the Arabic hashtag of “We’re Moving Forward”.

Citizens and residents around Saudi Arabia posted pictures of themselves running, doing yoga, kickboxing, attending Muay Thai or Zumba classes, weight training, and more.

The SFA did not set a target for the number of steps or distances that participants should reach and encouraged people to do as much physical activity as they want.

The latest challenge comes as part of the federation’s goal to encourage exercise in the country and motivate people to live healthier lifestyles.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s sports federation launches exercise challenge for Saudi National Day

Saudi Arabian women take on bodybuilding in Riyadh in their latest sports venture

Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 10:09 - GMT 07:09