UAE, Israeli foreign ministers to meet in Germany tomorrow, hold press conference

Foreign ministers of the UAE and Israel will meet in Germany on Tuesday and hold a joint press conference, the UAE foreign ministry told Al Arabiya English on Monday.
I spoke today with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, we decided to establish a direct line between us in advance of our normalization agreement, and we agreed to meet soon. pic.twitter.com/nzxIdAlJuw— גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) August 16, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020. (Reuters)
