The Yemeni army launched a large-scale offensive in the city of Marib and regained new positions in the Mahila governorate, the Yemen News Agency cited the army as saying on Monday.

Several fighters from the Iran-backed Houthi militia were killed and dozens of others were injured, according to the statement.

A projectile missile that belongs to the Iran-backed Houthi militia landed in a village in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Jizan Civil Defense.

No injuries have been reported.

Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39