UAE, Israel foreign ministers meet at Holocaust memorial in Germany

The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates visited the Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin during their historic first meeting in the German capital on Tuesday.

Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi and UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan bumped elbows in line with measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, as they met face-to-face for the first time after their countries signed a US-brokered deal in mid-September to normalize relations.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was a “great honor that the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting” since the two countries agreed to normalize relations in a US-brokered deal.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan greets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as he and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi visit the Holocaust memorial together prior to their historic meeting in Berlin, Germany October 6, 2020. (Reuters)

“The most important currency in diplomacy is trust, and I am personally grateful to both of my colleagues for placing this trust in Germany,” Maas said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to be good hosts for the dialogue between the two countries on how to shape their future bilateral relations.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 15:36 - GMT 12:36